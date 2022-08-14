Governor’s budget claims shaky
Some politicians’ words just can’t be trusted. According to the July 6 Ford County Chronicle, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is telling us what a great job the Democrats have done in making a balanced budget for Illinois.
And in the next page of the paper, state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, is telling us that the state owes unpaid bills to vendors of near $2 billion. This does not include debts that can only be estimated, such as our unfunded pension liability, which has been estimated at more than $141 billion.
I am confused. If the budget is balanced and tax cuts can be given to state residents, then why aren’t the unpaid bills and pensions paid? Why are major corporations leaving Illinois?
I was taught to pay debts first before spending more money. It looks like our politicians are showing us their true greedy sides. As long as they make money, they really don’t care about the people they represent.
Isn’t the fact that people are bailing out of Illinois enough to tell the politicians that something needs to change or there won’t be any people left to tax — except themselves!
CONNIE SHEPHERD
Paxton