Pritzker proposal
an ‘Unfair Tax’
I am a retiree — not a millionaire or billionaire.
I support the flat tax as written in the Illinois Constitution. A progressive tax is patently unfair. Higher income brackets already pay higher taxes.
Take this example. Illinois’ current flat-tax rate is 4.95 percent. So a taxpayer earning $10,000 ostensibly pays $495. In reality, he/she earns below the poverty level.
Once that person enters the income from Line 8b of the federal form, the individual probably gets a full refund and pays nothing.
But a person earning $250,000 pays $12,375 in Illinois. Under the new scheduled tax rates to be adopted if the progressive-tax amendment becomes effective, the rate goes up to 7.75 percent for an individual making more than $250,000, an increase that could cost the taxpayer additional thousands of dollars more.
People in higher-paying jobs and small-business owners have usually spent years (and money) preparing themselves to have those careers and businesses. Where’s their motivation to stay in Illinois under a progressive tax?
I see where Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lieutenant governor has threatened a 20-percent increase in the current flat-tax rate if the administration doesn’t get its way in passing the “Unfair Tax.” That’s extortion.
A better solution is to have an adequate management of the budget. Yes, it’s time for a change — a change of administration.
JANICE MOORE
Rantoul