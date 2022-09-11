Gov’s ads false, insult farmers
Recent TV ads that Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved in his campaign against Darren Bailey are misleading.
The ads accuse Bailey’s campaign of being financed by taxpayers and success that is wrong.
Bailey is a farmer in southern Illinois. As a grain farmer, he is eligible to receive government farm subsidies that are available to all farmers in our state and nation.
The PPE loan he received was also part of the government’s plan to help small businesses and farmers survive the pandemic and government shutdowns.
Most of these subsidies were received over many years of his farm operation.
One Pritzker ad also implicated and insulted all farmers by suggesting that receiving government farm subsidies is improper or illegal.
Pritzker’s family owns farmland, and it’s more than likely received the same farm subsidies.
As a retired certified public accountant and farm tax consultant, I believe it is deplorable that our governor has resorted to such misleading advertising to win the governor’s race.
I hope voters will think and use common sense before casting their ballot in November.
JACK WETZEL
Champaign