Graduated tax better way to go
Graduated or progressive income taxes make higher incomes pay a higher tax rate. Graduated income taxes are fairer. High-income folks can afford to pay more and should pay more because they live in a country that enabled them to prosper.
Get more, give more. Read Luke 10:25-37, Luke 16:19-31, 1 John 3:17, or Mark 10:23-27. The Bible makes Jesus’ teaching clear on the perils of ungenerous wealth and the duty of the rich to aid the poor.
After paying a higher tax rate, rich people still have higher incomes. Consider a teacher earning $50,000 a year compared to an executive earning $1 million. Under the current flat tax, the exec has 20 times more after-tax income. Under the proposed state graduated tax, the teacher pays $40 less tax and the exec pays $30,000 more, but he still has 19.4 times more after-tax income than the teacher.
There are many reasons why even rich people should vote for the graduated tax. To ensure that the state won’t go bankrupt, and so the state can maintain quality schools and other essential services for a healthy economy and good quality of life.
Since 1970, following three major federal tax cuts for high-income earners, the percentage of total income in America going to the top 1 percent has tripled from 7 percent to 25 percent while incomes at the bottom have fallen. America learned 100 years ago that that’s a path to asset price bubbles, collapses and unemployment. Vote for the Illinois graduated-tax amendment.
MAX KUMMEROW
Urbana