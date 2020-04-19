The Vermilion County state’s attorney is calling in a grand jury and putting people’s lives at risk.
Defendants charged with felony offenses are entitled to a probable cause hearing, either by the grand jury or by a preliminary hearing. The grand jury consists of 12 to 16 members of the public who hear testimony (usually from police officers but can also be lay witnesses) and determine whether or not a felony offense was committed by a criminal defendant.
The preliminary hearing consists of the same witnesses, but is held before a judge with the defendant having the right to be present and represented by counsel. Grand juries, in most counties in Illinois, have been eliminated because of the high cost to taxpayers.
The state’s attorney, upon taking office in December 2016, decided to go with a grand jury system, at the expense of the taxpayers. One can only assume that the purpose was to have contact with voters for her re-election.
And now, during this time, the state’s attorney is continuing to have members of the public, the grand jurors, report to the courthouse, coming in contact with each other and court personnel. During this time, there are people who are currently asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. We also know that there are multiple cases in Vermilion County. Requiring the public to come to the courthouse is reckless and uncaring.
SANDRA LAWLYES
Westville