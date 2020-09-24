Grandpa’s
words to live by
I am just an 85-year-old country gal who feels the need to pass along some sayings my grandpa told me many times.
“Those who have nothing to hide — hide nothing.”
“Your word should be as good as any legal signed document.”
You were born with two ears and one mouth — listen twice as much as you speak.”
“Use your head for something besides a hat rack.”
“You need to have a good memory if you are going to tell a lie.”
God gave you a brain. Use it.”
“Common sense is not so common anymore.”
“I cheat no one and expect not to be cheated.”
“Honesty is always the best policy.”
At the end of our talks, grandpa always rolled his own cigarettes and let me lick the paper to roll it.
I truly believe my grandpa was one of the most honest men in the world and wished for all of us grandkids to be the same.
BARBARA SMITH
Georgetown