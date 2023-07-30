Grant is big deal for Savoy
U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth recently announced that the village of Savoy will receive more than $22.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the Curtis Road Grade Separation and Complete Streets Project.
The grant will allow the village to construct a grade separation for the railroad and nearly 1 mile of roadway improvements at the intersection of Curtis Road and U.S. 45.
This is a big win for Savoy, a community that has sought the grant for many years, and a culmination of the demanding work by these leaders to ensure that federal infrastructure investments reach our rural communities.
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois wish to applaud Budzinski, Durbin and Duckworth for their hard work advocating for this huge grant.
It will help create new jobs, improve transit safety and boost the economy of Savoy and its surrounding communities.
Both IIJA and the state’s ReBuild Illinois Capital Plan were made possible by leaders in Washington and Springfield who understood we need vital upgrades to physical and transportation infrastructure.
Illinois engineers are excited by this development and look forward to seeing further collaboration to bring similar investments to more communities across the state.
KEVIN ARTL
American Council of Engineering
Companies of Illinois
Springfield