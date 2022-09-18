Grassley’s tax comments wrong
I recently wrote a letter to Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley asking what possessed him to say recently on TV that IRS agents with AK-15s will come to small businesses to collect taxes.
I pointed out that he either meant an AK-47 or an AR-15, but that’s beside the point. Grassley is 88 years old, and I am 85. I realize that age slows us down, but that statement about IRS agents embarrasses me and my age group. Even though I disagree with him on policy at times, I always thought him to be fair, thoughtful, stable and kind. Now I wonder about him.
I also wonder what has happened to the Republican Party that I used to vote for. The Republican leadership has taken it down the dark hole of conspiracy theories. The multitude of lies told by Donald Trump has clouded the judgment of many Republicans.
Joe Biden did win the 2020 presidential election by over 7 million votes and the electoral vote by 306 to 232 for Trump. Trump won the 2016 election by the same electoral vote, 306-232, and lost the popular vote by over 3 million votes. He knows he lost in 2020 but won’t admit it, and campaigns and raises money on his Big Lie.
In democracy, there are winners and losers of elections. Each candidate has always accepted that principle. There are Republican representatives like Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar who repeat the Big Lie of a rigged 2020 election. Before you vote, ask U.S. Rep. Mary Miller who won the 2020 presidential election.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher