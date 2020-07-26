Grateful for help after accident
I want to relate a heartwarming story about injuries I sustained in a recent bicycle accident.
Nurse Amanda Hernandez came swiftly to my assistance when she witnessed my bike accident July 10 on Mattis Avenue in Champaign.
Her calm professionalism as she held my hand and stabilized me at the scene communicated to me instantly that what to me was an unusual emergency was to her and other medical professionals a normal day on the job.
My family and I are grateful to her and the other doctors, nurse and staff at Carle Foundation Hospital.
I got off easy. I sustained no injuries beyond some fractured vertebrae. If I am patient and careful, I will fully recover.
There was another individual whose quick reflexes and appropriate response at the scene mitigated the extent of my injuries. I don’t know his name, but I am grateful to him as well.
CHERYL SABAS
Champaign