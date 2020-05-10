My husband and I subscribe to several online national newspapers, and I’m grateful for the wide swath of information they provide.
But I am also grateful for our subscription to The News-Gazette, because we live here, and what happens in central Illinois matters to us.
This has been driven home during this coronavirus time. I appreciate the information on the virus, the daily answers from the health district’s Julie Pryde, as well as the insights on how people are coping and adapting.
We live in an amazing town with brilliant, generous neighbors, and I’m glad to read about it each morning.
JAN KANE
Champaign