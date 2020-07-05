Feeling grateful for lockdown
I’ve recently seen a number of people, on social media and even in these pages, complaining that wearing masks and staying at home was “stupid,” because we were told millions of Americans could die, and they didn’t.
My friends, you have it backwards: Millions of Americans didn’t die because we stayed at home and wore masks. The rate of infection is skyrocketing in states that rushed back to business as usual, while Illinois had the biggest decrease in COVID-19 cases in the country.
Thanks to our state and local officials, who made tough choices early on, urged us to stay at home when we could and to wear masks when we couldn’t, and helped prevent thousands of deaths in our state — maybe more.
Thanks to the friends and neighbors who give a friendly wave as they pass at a 6-foot distance so we keep each other safe, and to the businesses that remind us to wear a mask and stand apart.
Thanks to the kids who have gone months without playdates or playgrounds and are missing swimming pools and summer camps this year, and to all the people finding creative ways to stay in touch — Zoom parties, letters and postcards, drive-by birthdays and graduations — that protect those most at risk.
I’m grateful that most people in our community don’t think it’s “stupid” to take simple precautions that protect the lives of our fellow citizens. We’ve lost 120,000 Americans and counting. It’s not servitude — it’s sympathy.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign