Business lessons from trying times
It goes without saying that it’s always important to celebrate and support Black-owned businesses here in central Illinois. I may be biased, but I think our small-business community deserves a standing ovation for navigating this era of pandemic turned inflation turned recession.
At Wood ’N Hog, we’ve been blessed by a strong vision, supportive community and killer barbecue. These past few years have taught us several business lessons we could have only learned through experience. In the spirit of the month, we want to share them with our community.
- Authenticity is everything. If you’re not in the building, engaging with the customers, serving alongside the team and leading by example, you’re missing a tremendous opportunity to show your authenticity. People support people, not businesses. This rings especially true when times are tough.
- Stay connected. Lean on the business community in good times and bad. Facebook Groups like “Buy Black Chambana” and “Champaign County Rallies Around Restaurants, Retailers, Small Businesses” were vital to keeping our small-business community connected during the pandemic. These communities of support are ripe for bouncing ideas and brainstorming solutions to shared challenges.
- Welcome competition. When small-business owners share ideas and resources, they create a healthy business climate that fosters competition. Ultimately, that competition breeds opportunities for improvement and innovation. Welcome it head-on and use it as leverage to grow.
To all our neighbors who support Champaign small businesses, we are eternally grateful for your support, especially during these times.
MICHAEL McDONALD
Champaign