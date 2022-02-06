Grateful for ‘the best life’
Today I reflect on the new year and the last 24 months with much love and kindness to myself.
I realize how difficult it has been for many people with little support and love. I am fortunate to have all the love and support I have needed to continue being a good person and holding space for those unable to do it for themselves.
This COVID-19 pandemic has repeatedly reminded me of my parents and their love for always supporting others without judgment or prejudice. I can hear my mother’s cheerful voice reminding me to be nice to everyone and to come home where I am loved and wanted.
I have the best life. It has been showered by kind, loving and supportive friends and family. This helps me keep my head up, my eyes and ears open and available to assess and address those who may benefit from my kindness and love.
Reviewing my COVID-19 pandemic life, I am excited to share that the few unkind and unsupportive people in my life have made me kinder and more loving.
My request to each one of us is to be kind and supportive to unkind people. They need our help, and we may be the reason their difficult and vicious cycle of unkindness is alleviated. May you and your loved ones have a loving and supportive environment.
WAMAITHA
SULLIVAN
Urbana