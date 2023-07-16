Grateful for the hard work
I’m sitting here in my screen porch — amazed — watching crews from Ameren, Wright Tree service and AT&T all working as one big team to restore power to our neighborhood after last week’s storm that brought down half of our 80-foot silver maple directly onto the transformer, pole and utility lines.
Since we lost power, we’ve been following Ameren’s text updates with hope and sometimes skepticism. I write three days after being off the grid and offline. By the time they are able to remove the tree, replace the broken pole, restore the lines and connect service to the house, it may be Day 5.
I don’t follow social media and neither do I want to read negative posts from those complaining about not having power, internet, etc. Watching all these crew members who have been working almost non-stop since the storm and over the Fourth of July holiday do dangerous, complicated, exhausting physical work on a few hours of sleep each night, I only feel gratitude for their work and the services their companies provide.
JEFF CUNNINGHAM
Urbana