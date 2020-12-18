Listen to this article

Grateful for the right to choose

Every year around this time, as we’re called upon to give thanks for things that are important to us, I am reminded how thankful I am for a woman’s right to choose.

As judges and politicians work to take away our rights, I will make sure to support organizations that work to protect reproductive freedom.

I hope you’ll consider supporting Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the National Organization for Women, or other abortion-rights advocacy groups with your time and donations this holiday season.

Personally, I pledge to donate to one of them for every anti-choice Letter to the Editor published in The News-Gazette in 2021.

JENNY LOKSHIN

Champaign

Trending Videos