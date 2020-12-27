Grateful to be able to get vaccine
As I reflect on the last nine months, I see a trail of destruction, sadness, loss, grief and even anger. There is no denying that we have all had a difficult time.
I do see the light on the horizon with the COVID-19 vaccine. I received mine along with other essential workers.
How was it? It was a big deal, the biggest deal in my lifetime, a lifesaver, a way for me to show others that I am willing to do my part.
I took the vaccine because I have clients to protect and I have an immune disorder.
I am appealing to everyone who can take the vaccine to do so when his or her time is announced. This is a selfless act of love for oneself and for our community. We must do better by being good citizens. Let us reach out and share the love of caring for others by being vaccinated.
I pray that we will do our part to continue masking and practicing good social distancing and hand hygiene until we have achieved herd immunity. We can do it — two COVID-19 vaccines as prescribed.
WAMAITHA
SULLIVAN
Urbana