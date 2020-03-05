I write to laud the emergency responders in our community.
On a recent Friday night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and he died at the scene. I live within a stone’s throw of the accident.
I had just settled into bed when I heard sirens. But they weren’t passing; they had just arrived. As many as seven or more vehicles had come to manage a sudden tragic event.
I roused myself as I had to find out what had just happened. I kept a respectful distance and realized that no one was in a rush, but understood why that was so.
I was impressed by the somber atmosphere. The pedestrian’s life would not be saved.
Yet everyone present was there to preserve evidence and see to a dignified passing.
Kirby Avenue remained closed for about four hours.
Most of us don’t work in a setting where we encounter death. The folks I saw last night do, and they still respect the sanctity of life. I am grateful for their service.
MARTIN BEBERMAN
Champaign