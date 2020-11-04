Gratitude is reason to smile
In all my life, I have been the recipient of great love and excellent mentoring. Every day, I wake up and smile, because I can.
Every night, my loving family tucks me into bed, because they love me. Every day, I am reminded by the sun, the moon, my family and my friends that everything has a beginning and an end.
I appreciate everything, marvel at everything and everyone. Above all, I am grateful, and I appreciate everything and everyone.
I wish the world, today and in the coming days, great love, wonderful sunshine and beautiful families, and I smile upon you, because I can.
WAMAITHA
SULLIVAN
Urbana