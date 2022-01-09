Gratitude is key to happiness
In the blink of an eye, 2021 has come and gone. It was another hard year for many people. When it began, none of us expected the year to unfold as it did. But what kept me going was just being grateful to be alive and healthy every single morning.
I try my best to look at each day positively and to be grateful for the blessings in life. This perspective has kept me going and keeps me in a healthy mindset. That doesn’t mean there aren’t hard days. When those difficult times or occasions would happen, I would do my best to acknowledge it, then change my attitude to keep moving forward.
There are many ways to focus on the positive. One method is to use the gratitude jar. This is my sixth year using a jar. When something positive happens, I write it down on a piece of paper with a date and put it in the empty jar.
On Dec. 31 of each year, I read the entire year’s notes. It’s become my own special tradition. I believe gratitude is the key to happiness and brings more joy to our lives.
I wish my friends and families, wherever they are, a Happy New Year. I am grateful to each of you for being a part of my life and I hope everyone has a great 2022. And don’t forget, Life is beautiful!
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet