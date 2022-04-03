In response to News-Gazette Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s excellent Town Hall series on gun violence in the March 29 paper, former Rantoul mayoral candidate and high school basketball coach Kevin Williams’ answer to the question “What do local residents need to be better informed about when it comes to gun violence?” was the best I’ve ever heard.
And what he said about all of us needing to be better informed about and what we can do about it not only applies to gun violence but to life in this divided society with the “my way or the highway” mentality.
Williams says we’ve blamed parents, schools and the government when it’s a “community issue.” No question about that. To quote Ben Franklin, “Don’t throw stones at your neighbors, if your own windows are glass.”
Rather than say more, I will merely repeat what Williams wrote in the last part of his answer, because it bears thinking about:
“When one side doesn’t like something the other side says or does, they posse up and publicly ‘pull up’ to intimidate their opposition. I’ve seen this happen locally at city council meetings. I’ve seen it nationally with the incident of January 6th at the Capitol. These days, I feel like what Republicans and Democrats do is no different than the gang philosophy of the Bloods and Crips. If we want peace and harmony on the streets, we must first display it in City Hall, in Springfield and in D.C.”
Ray Elliott
Urbana