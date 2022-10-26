Great clerk deserves vote
What was once a lower-profile race has now become the most important across the country: county clerk.
The clerk is a steward and on the front lines of democracy. Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons has shown over and over that he wants to give access to the ballot. This is at the heart of democracy in America.
In Champaign County, he has expanded early voting and vote by mail, installed drop boxes, had the highest voter turnout during a pandemic, upgraded outdated election equipment, rebuilt the clerk’s website, provided detailed online training for election judges, saved taxpayers $1.5 million with grants, merged the recorder’s office, prioritized outreach, loves engaging voters, and the list goes on.
His Republican opponent is on record spouting conspiracy theories and will not directly say that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. His opponent is part of Trump’s agenda and the extreme right — the same kind of people responsible for the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
I never thought a Republican candidate for clerk would be an election-denying, super-religious conspiracy theorist, but that is who is running against Ammons. No administration is perfect, but Ammons has shown he is a great county clerk and worthy of re-election.
KAI KELLY
Savoy