Great display by hoops team
I appreciate The N-G for sharing the article about the East St. Louis boys’ basketball team and its kind gesture to Gayle Starks, owner of Neil St. Blues restaurant.
This was a heartwarming article about young people and their coaches, who went out of their way to patronize this restaurant on a Friday night after playing in the tournament.
Not only did they patronize Neil St. Blues, they also cleaned up the area of the restaurant where they were sitting. Starks was surprised and elated that this type of kindness was directed toward her.
This article is a reminder that not all young African American men are living unsavory, illicit and illegal lives. The fact that their coaches have ingrained and encouraged these young people in such a way that they would take part in this kind act is truly a breath of fresh air.
To the team members and coaches, I say bravo.
DONNA EPPS
Champaign