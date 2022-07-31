Great job by Comcast worker
My husband and I want to recognize a job well done by a Comcast technician.
Otis Williams came to our house recently to address cable concerns. He was professional, patient and kind with two not-so-tech-savvy seniors.
I was concerned our computers and printer would cease to work with new equipment. He assured me everything would be checked and functioning before he left, and he was true to his word.
Otis Williams is an excellent representative for Comcast in the community.
Sue Connor
Champaign