Great to have talent at UI
Obviously, there are many intelligent people at my alma mater, but an article in a recent paper made that abundantly clear.
I was stunned to read about Paul Ellinger, University of Illinois associate chancellor and vice provost for budget and resource planning, and how incredibly well he handled the UI’s budget planning over the last several years.
His is a story for the ages. And that President Killeen and others got out of his way and trusted him to do his job says a lot for the entire upper echelon at UI.
Evidently, Ellinger learned many lessons from the 2008 recession and the 2016 state budget crisis, as well as all of the challenges he has faced over the years. (This is one reason institutional memory is so vital.) He used his vast knowledge and careful planning skills to save the UI a huge amount of problems and position our institution to meet this COVID-19 crisis in a way that I am guessing very few institutions of our size are able to boast.
I am proud to say I am an alumna of an institution that has the foresight to retain people of Ellinger’s caliber.
ELIZABETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana