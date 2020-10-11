Great to read about kindness
I enjoyed reading Peter Buckley’s Oct. 4 “Voices” article, “Love and kindness outside a medical building.”
It was a joy to read his thoughtful observations of individuals who love and care for each other as they enter and exit a medical building. He noted common themes of companionship, support and kindness shared by individuals of “every shape and color and manner of dress.”
He left this reader with the hopeful message that “for the most part, people still really do love each other and treat each other kindly.” Such reflections are especially welcome in today’s turbulent world and are much appreciated.
HOLLY ROSENCRANZ
Champaign