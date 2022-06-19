Great to see honor for Jackson
I was very glad to see your coverage of the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
One of those recognized was Dr. Nell Jackson. I remember her fondly, not because I ran at the UI, but because I ran in her summer program. Since this was before there was organized girls’ sports, we ran AAU meets around the state.
As a young teen, this was a wonderful opportunity. I remember stopping for supper after one of the meets with Dr. Jackson across the table from me. Of course, I never knew what an important figure she was in the world of women’s track and field until much later.
She made a difference in my life, and I will never forget how she influenced me both as an athlete as well as a positive person.
CATHY MITCHELL
Champaign