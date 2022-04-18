Great work by Kacich
My wife and I want to acknowledge the great help and good service that The News-Gazette and the Illinois Department of Revenue recently provided.
Our Illinois tax refund had been late by about two months, and we wrote to The News-Gazette’s Tom Kacich inquiring about possible delays in Springfield.
Kacich responded the next day and connected us with a person at the revenue department. Later that afternoon, a manager from the tax division called and was able to resolve the issue promptly — we learned that the delay was due to a wrong form we had submitted.
We were very impressed with the fast and courteous service in Springfield and are grateful to Tom for connecting us. Job well done.
PETER KUCHINKE
Homer