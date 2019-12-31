The debate in the News-Gazette regarding “racial disparities” in Unit 4 schools is remarkably uninformed, if not slanderous; unsurprisingly, it occurs within limits set by a society that quite intentionally promotes radical income and wealth inequality based not on “merit,” but systemic, legalized and socially admired greed.
In this context, those who call themselves “liberal” or “progressive,” and accept capitalism, imperialism and war, use weasel words: “diversity,” “equity,” “equal opportunity,” etc. They speak the obscurantist language of individual attitudes and systemic cultural or racial “discrimination,” rather than the revelatory language of systemic economic (and environmental) exploitation and its accompanying “success” at materially, medically and intellectually hammering working class families.
Unit 4 teachers and administrators, some of whom I’ve voluntarily worked with in recent years, range from merely competent to excellent. The ACLU and the NAACP, ironically evidencing limited analytical skills, look to “race” like an inebriated person looks for keys under a streetlight.
Nevertheless, corporate-driven “multicultural” curriculum and testing regimes are designed to certify the “bright” futures of privileged students, while preparing working class students, regardless of race, for a future of alienation, self-blame, disrespected labor and financial struggle.
If the latter students don’t like that, the neoliberal corporate and political establishment makes it clear they can serve as military cannon fodder, medicate and entertain themselves, go to prison, or labor and suffer in silent desperation and false hope.
Schools are at worst bureaucratic accomplices in this rigged system. Liberal critics are oblivious to or enablers of those profiting from its rigging.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign