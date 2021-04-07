Green energy best way to go
Seth Whitehead’s March 28 Guest Commentary uses fear to scare us from a fossil-free future. Whitehead uses sugar- and tobacco-industry tactics to confuse and promote fake narratives.
Pithole City, Pa., is the reality of the fossil-fuel industry’s legacy. It was the first oil boom town. It quickly became an economic pithole, ruining many lives.
A remnant of the first oil pipeline is visible at Pithole City, an example of the industry’s neglect of communities they leave behind. The fossil-fuel industry’s objective is to dig, gouge and drill the Earth’s resources, converting them into toxic wastes that pollute air, water and Earth.
Every dollar shifted from fossil to renewable energy and energy efficiency produces 10 times more job opportunities than fossil-fuel jobs (based on Fortune 500 revenue and employment data). Economic incentives should be moved into those communities that are becoming today’s Pithole Citys. Green jobs are skilled, good-paying jobs that do not create Pithole City communities.
Every dollar shifted away from petro-dictators’ bank accounts is a dollar less they have to fuel terrorism.
Oil-patch employees are frustrated with their company’s false pretenses. Read about Dar-Lon Chang’s journey (“A disillusioned ExxonMobil engineer quits to take action on climate change and to stop making the world worse”, Inside Climate News, Feb. 8). Dar-Lon is a University of Illinois alumnus who describes ExxonMobil’s two-faced approach to climate change.
He moved his family to Colorado and now lives in a solar-powered Denver suburb (Geos Neighborhood).
TY NEWELL
Urbana