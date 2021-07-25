Grid prospect
is overlooked
College football. So let’s see.
I know a local kid that was a first-team all-conference linebacker his junior year. Got invited to summer camps at four schools including two Big Ten schools. All got canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, he got switched to running back. Got first-team all-conference running back — 631 total yards in six games sharing offensive drives the first two games and averaged 7.4 yards a carry. He’s 6-foot, 195 pounds, but got no summer camp offers.
A senior that has proven he can play both ways and be a star. No offers.
Just as good of stats as others who played more and had offers. No offers. An area kid with those stats, and Illinois doesn’t even know him. And Illinois brags about in-state players being top priority. Those are great stats and nothing from the closest Big Ten school he loves.
This is his only chance for college, not being well off. And he worked his butt off ever since the first year in youth football.
He has proven his football abilities two years in a row and has the stats to prove it. No offers? Does anyone else think it’s unbelievable? I do.
STEPHEN
WITT
Mahomet