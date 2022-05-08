The recent interview by The News-Gazette of two members of Congress: Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Mary Miller, R-Oakland, on the subject of “gun violence” was inadequate. The photo including Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., also did not help.
These three Republicans belong to a political party headed by a sociopath who admires Russian President Vladimir Putin and instigated the Jan. 6, 2021, violent demonstration in D.C.
Their recommendations were limited to more jail time, less regulations and to sanctify the falsehood that the Constitution guaranteed individuals the right to “open carry.”
The N-G missed the opportunity to educate its readers as what the Second Amendment (ratified in 1791) states (verbatim): “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”
The goal was to protect White supremacy and slavery, not to allow individuals to bear arms.
Even when the Supreme Court created the individual right to own a gun for self-defense for the first time in history with the 2008 case of District of Columbia v. Heller, the decision confirmed the right of government to regulate the possession and use of firearms.
We live in the most violent industrialized nation. Worthwhile solutions are welcomed, but they need to be serious, e.g., limit weapons in our society; eliminate mass shootings; reduce deadly suicides, domestic violence, access by children and their use to intimidate the public; require those with concealed weapons to notify others; etc.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana