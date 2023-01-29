Gun-ban law makes sense
I greatly appreciated Francis Wilkinson’s Jan. 25 Guest Commentary, “We already know which weapons policies work.”
He reviews research conducted on the effectiveness of laws designed to reduce risk from gun violence in the U.S.
The research shows that laws restricting access to guns for certain people, such as “red flag” laws and child-access prevention laws, do prevent injuries and deaths. Places where concealed carry is legal do not make people more safe. When there are more guns, it is more likely that a gun will be fired.
“Stand-your-ground” laws make people even more likely to respond to fear by shooting.
The new Illinois law banning semiautomatic weapons has generated much discussion. Some say criminals do not obey laws, so a law banning assault weapons would not make a difference.
That misses a major point. As long as these kinds of weapons are readily available for sale, there will be more and more of them in circulation. Why make it easy for criminals to get them?!
These military weapons are designed to kill people in wars. No civilian needs an assault weapon. Banning the sale of these weapons will make them very difficult to obtain, so they can’t be used in mass shootings.
For public safety, we need to make sure that these kinds of weapons cannot be easily accessed. It does not make any sense to block this ban on assault weapons.
SANDRA HANNUM
Urbana