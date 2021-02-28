Gun bill won’t
do any good
There is a bill that may come to pass in Illinois that could change the way the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card works.
It’s called the “Fix the FOID” bill. It would require fingerprints to obtain a FOID card on top of raising the price. This is ridiculously pandering to those who want gun control.
This would not stop crime — if anything, it may increase it.
Making people pay for fingerprints just ensures that people who do not have the $150 to get fingerprinted on top of a minimum of $200 for a gun could not afford to own a firearm.
This bill is in response to the workplace shooting in Aurora. While this is a tragedy, enacting this bill would not have stopped it.
The man who did this act already had his FOID card revoked. The state police did not even check to see if he had firearms after he applied for a concealed-carry permit.
The system failed the people of Illinois. So instead of punishing those who follow the rules, we need to hold the state accountable. I love my firearms and would love to see the day that I don’t need them. But as long as there are evil people in the world, I want to make sure that I hold the upper hand if they want to hurt me or my family.
CHANCE HOOVER
DeLand