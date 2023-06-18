Gun-industry article well done
Kudos to The News-Gazette for re-publishing the Propublica Special Report covering the roots of the American gun-violence epidemic.
The interview with former gun-company executive Ryan Busse warns about the danger of growing radicalization in the gun industry. While I support the right to bear arms, I take issue with the irresponsible marketing from the gun industry.
I support Busse’s final suggestion for us all to demand reinstatement of norms of corporate advertising in the gun industry.
JOHN MINOR
Urbana