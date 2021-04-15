Gun issues are complicated
On March 25, when The News-Gazette solicited letters on gun control, the New York Times published a graph showing that the annual rate of firearms use causing death is about
1 death per 1 million guns worldwide.
That’s a start at a cost-benefit analysis on firearms ownership. What is the rate of firearms use that causes injury? To forestall crime? To defend (potential) victims? To build character and thus reduce asocial behavior, or its converse?
Political advocates tend to emphasize only the half of the discussion favorable to their preconceived notions or to generalize from anecdotes.
Just as one could distort reports of drownings to build a case against water or distort the undeniable ability of carbon dioxide to quench fire into favoring increasing fossil-fuel use to raise the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, so selective use of statistics prevents objective discussion of the firearms situation.
We are left with screaming about rights vs. the pain of victims and their families, a comparison with no common path forward.
With the incidence of appalling behavior as rare, but as deplorable, as it is, both “we must do something” and “we must not overreact” are narrow, incomplete responses.
Where are there comprehensive data and a willingness to say “I’ll look at your priorities and data if you’ll look at mine”?
ALEXANDER SCHEELINE
Champaign