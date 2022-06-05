I have a constitutional right to freedom of expression, but that doesn’t mean government can’t place content-neutral limitations on the time, place and manner of my speech.
I have a constitutional right to freedom of travel, but that doesn’t mean government can’t require I have a license and insurance to drive my car or pass airport security to board my flight.
Likewise, I have a constitutional right to defend myself and my family. That includes a right to keep a firearm.
But it doesn’t mean government can’t place reasonable restrictions on my possession and use of firearms in the interest of public safety.
Somehow, gun manufacturers and self-interested politicians have hoodwinked us into believing that the Second Amendment leaves government helpless while an epidemic of violence rages through our schools, stores and streets.
In fact, the Second Amendment as originally adopted and interpreted for generations embodies a right of states, not individuals, against the federal government. In modern times, the states exercise that right through the maintenance of national guard and police forces.
The individual right to gun ownership is instead situated in the Fourteenth Amendment, which safeguards the privileges and immunities of citizenship and guarantees each of us due process and equal protection of law.
Nothing in the Second or Fourteenth amendments entitles private individuals to keep weapons of war. It isn’t the Constitution that stymies common-sense measures — like universal background checks and renewing the ban on assault-style weapons — that most voters favor.
FARUQ NELSON
Savoy