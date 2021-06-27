Gun violence
is a UI issue
The University of Illinois recently acknowledged the spike in local shootings, issuing a campuswide email urging action. I’m heartened by this.
However, the university’s statement, signed by police Chief Alice Cary, reinforces the idea that gun violence is not the university’s problem. Chief Cary writes, “Although our campus has not been directly affected by these incidents to date, these trends take a very real toll on all of Champaign-Urbana.”
I understand the chief’s need to signal that campus is safe, but this statement is a glaring illustration of the town-gown divide on escalating gun violence. The language choice reflects the university’s perception that the campus community consists exclusively of students, faculty and administrators who don’t live in neighborhoods where gun violence is a daily threat.
But the university also employs thousands of staff. With 132 shootings in 2021 so far, it’s safe to say that many people from “our campus” have friends, relatives or neighbors who have been victimized by gun violence.
Moreover, what explains the delayed response? The university responded immediately to tragedies like George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and the Atlanta spa shooting. But when two toddlers, a 14-year-old and a 30-year-old were all shot here in April, the university remained silent about local gun violence.
The trauma of gun violence ripples through communities. It’s high time that the UI mobilized its vast resources and talent to address this crisis. No one is safe until everyone is safe, and this includes the campus community.
MAGIC WADE
Champaign