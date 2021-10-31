Guns ads raise safety concerns
It is more than disturbing, having read in recent months about so many area gun murders, including the recent account of Calvin Williams’ murder trial, to see the first page of Rural King’s ad insert.
It featured large
photos of a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic rifle and an eight-round-capacity gun.
There has been a staggering rise in guns and shootings in Champaign-Urbana, and one would wish you would not accept ad copy blatantly promoting yet more gun sales.
ANNE M. HEILES
Urbana