Guns ads raise safety concerns

It is more than disturbing, having read in recent months about so many area gun murders, including the recent account of Calvin Williams’ murder trial, to see the first page of Rural King’s ad insert.

It featured large

photos of a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic rifle and an eight-round-capacity gun.

There has been a staggering rise in guns and shootings in Champaign-Urbana, and one would wish you would not accept ad copy blatantly promoting yet more gun sales.

ANNE M. HEILES

Urbana

