I wonder if the public is as full of, depressed by, and disgusted by the events going on as I am?
Anyone who can get their mug on TV has a message about the virus and what we should not do, what we should do, where to go (i.e., stay home), what to wear and on and on. It seems as if they think citizens have no sense at all.
I have seen world war, several epidemics, the polio scare of the ’50s. They were all as bad or worse, and we have not acted like this.
We are more weak, spineless, scared and willing to be suppressed.
I believe people have the ability to decide how much risk they want to take by going or not going, and doing or not doing.
I can’t image what this is doing to our young people.
Let’s assume we are smart enough to decide on the amount of risk we are willing to take.
Also, governors, and other officials, seem to enjoy controlling the people, and that is un-American.
MARJORIE ALBIN
Newman