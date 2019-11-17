I was disheartened to see that the Urbana Park District is paving over a significant part of the old Leal Park for surface parking.
While many of those deceased with still living local relatives were relocated from the old cemetery after Mount Hope opened, a great many early pioneer, indigent and Indian graves remain at the park to this day. The headstones of those remaining were laid flat, and two feet of earth were brought in as cover in 1903.
This fact can be attested to by Roger Miller, who was surprised to find several of them when the sewer line for the Greek Revival Cottage was laid many years ago. The Urbana Park District should respect the hallowed ground that was entrusted to its care, not turn it into a parking lot.
PHILIP FISCELLA
Champaign