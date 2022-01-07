This is a really hard moment in the pandemic. People have been worn down and divided from one another.
We have a deeper fear of each other fostered by deepening political divisions and legitimate concern that getting close to someone can get you or someone you love sick.
Now, with omicron, we have higher cases than ever. And we aren’t ready for it, we are tired. Whoever you are, I send you love and solidarity. This surge will likely be over in a month. So hang in there. Vaccines don’t give you full protection from getting sick, but they do a great job of keeping you from dying.
BENJAMIN JOSELYN
Urbana