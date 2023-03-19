Happy to be among ‘woke’
I frequently hear the term “woke” used in a way that is meant to be derogatory.
If woke means becoming aware that various groups of people have faced discrimination and mistreatment throughout American history, and that those same groups still face problems regarding various institutions in society, then call me woke.
Being made aware of issues both past and present in our society doesn’t necessarily lead me to feelings of guilt or inferiority, but hopefully it will make me more sensitive and aware of my own actions and the actions of others.
I’m just not sure what will be gained, or what our society will gain, if we are forced to wear rose-colored glasses and pretend that this past treatment didn’t take place, or that these issues still aren’t with us. I’ve always firmly believed that there are many lessons that can be learned from a study of history, if it is pursued by taking various points of view into account. However, it seems that some people want to limit the study of history in a way that hides some of the darker events in our past and sanitizes it.
To some, it appears that academic freedom should only be available to those who share their point of view or beliefs. Continuing down this path will only create more resentment and problems, not less. So feel free to call me woke; I hope to become even more so.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign