It’s hard to fight a township
Kudos to Mahomet Township elected officials, officers and employees.
I humbly surrender to their well-oiled machine — again.
Similar to a decade ago, their solidarity, legal support, well-devised policies and procedures and unaccountability are too coordinated for me to conquer along with just a few supporters. It has become apparent that my time and efforts are pointless among well-informed, intelligent community members, township officials and township employees.
They have once again achieved their goal of eliminating and discouraging taxpayers’ questions and concerns. If, as a member of the township team, they are able to face their constituents, look in the mirror and sleep at night, why shouldn’t I do the same?
For those wishing to stay mute, I hope they continue enjoying the Kool-Aid. I suggest they continue to accept township tax bills just as they accept the day-to-day operations of Mahomet Township.
BRIAN ANDERSON
Mansfield