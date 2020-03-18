I am 85 years old and on both Medicare and Medicaid.
When I call for an appointment to see a doctor, I get turned down because I am on Medicare and Medicaid. I think this is how the government feels, because of my age.
Something needs to be done for people in my situation. I am not feeling sorry for myself, but am speaking up for all senior citizens.
The nurses say doctors have to take care of the people with serious conditions first. I feel my condition is very serious, because I have stage-four cancer and am not in remission as the cancer is still spreading. Because I am on Medicaid and Medicare, and feel that this is why I am not being cared for as I should be.
People my age have worked hard all of their lives. We have reared children, with no help from the government. But now we are now invisible, even though we are described as “The Greatest Generation.”
B.J. JOHNSON
Danville