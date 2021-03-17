Hard worker came to door
The morning after our recent snowstorm, a young woman came to my door and said she would shovel my drive and walk for a small fee.
She quoted a fee considerably less expensive than hiring someone to plow out my drive. She had on a pair of gloves with holes in the fingers, so I gave her an extra pair of mittens and a scarf while she worked in the bitterly cold weather.
She did an excellent job. When she finished, I asked her why she was doing this. She said she needed the money because she is unemployed and has a 2-year-old child. She said she gets only $135 a week to pay for food, shelter and medical care.
I paid her more than she asked for since she did an excellent job and needed the money.
With the passage of the COVID-19 relief bill, she should be able to receive $300 more weekly in unemployment benefits. Her $1,400 stimulus check should assist her until she gets a job.
This is what the bill was intended for. It sticks out like a sore thumb that all 50 Democratic senators voted for it and all Republican senators voted against it.
The majority of people were definitely for it.
The current Republican Party is party first and has no regard for what is good for all Americans. Its attitude is, “I got mine. Sorry about you.”
I am no longer a Republican because its current values are no longer mine.
JACK DEVLIN
Rantoul