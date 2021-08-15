Harris was right to be skeptical
This newspaper’s Aug. 1 editorial about the return of masks to control the current coronavirus outbreak turned me into a fact-checker.
At one point, the editorial bemoaned the politicization of the coronavirus vaccines, asserting that it began in 2020 when Kamala Harris expressed skepticism of what she called “Trump vaccines” while running for vice president.
If Harris specifically characterized the vaccines being developed as “Trump vaccines,” I haven’t been able to find it reported anywhere. Harris did say that she wouldn’t take the vaccine on Trump’s word alone, making it clear that she would instead be guided by the medical experts.
It was obvious to anyone paying attention that Trump desperately wanted a vaccine before the election and had little or no appreciation of, or patience for, the approval process in place.
Harris merely expressed what most rational people were thinking at that time.
Harris also expressed concern that the Trump administration would try to muzzle public-health experts and scientists. We all witnessed that phenomenon happen while Trump was in office.
The right-wing media, including Fox News, Newsmax and OAN, is largely responsible for politicizing both the COVID-19 vaccines and the use of masks as a preventive measure. Sadly, Trump adherents in Congress and in state and local elected offices have been walking in lockstep with the right-wing media.
If blame is going to be placed for the politicization of vaccines and masks, let’s put it where it belongs. Better yet, let’s just get everyone vaccinated ASAP.
GLENN STANKO
Champaign