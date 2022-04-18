Harsh action is required
Given the highly interdependent global economic order that humans have developed today, why could not violence exercised by any central government against another innocent sovereign nation, especially violence involving documented war crimes, always be met with severe economic and travel sanctions imposed by the world community on the offending government?
Ideally, the formulation of such sanctions would occur prior to instances of horrific violence being committed and be spearheaded by international organizations like the United Nations and International Court of Justice, bolstered by regional alliances among nations surrounding an offending government. Such intervention, when applied, would almost immediately impact the population of the offending government harshly and turn its citizens against the government’s political and military leadership.
To deal with today’s situation of Russia invading Ukraine, the strategy outlined above would call for the United Nations (perhaps with input from the International Court of Justice) to identify appropriate economic and travel sanctions to impose on Russia, muster U.N. peacekeeping troops bolstered by those from NATO to enforce the sanctions if required, and then broker negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. The U.N. could also coordinate international relief agencies to help civilians left in Ukraine and those who have sought refuge in other countries.
To implement this strategy, members of the U.N. General Assembly would need to immediately amend the powers and procedures of its Security Council to prevent any members accused of war crimes from exercising veto power on actions proposed to be taken against it.
GARY STORM
Urbana