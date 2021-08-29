Harsh penalty
was unfair
I am appalled by the cruelly excessive four-year prison sentence and $1.5 million in damages imposed on Shamar Betts in federal court in Urbana.
The sentence was based on the federal riot statute and Betts’ role in inciting the May 31, 2020, property destruction and looting in Market Place Mall. He has already spent over a year in jail. When he gets out of prison, half of his wages will be garnished to pay for the $1.5 million — that is, if he ever finds a job. This young man will forever be impoverished.
Betts, who had graduated from high school the year before the event, was gainfully employed by the park district, teaching chess in an after-school program.
What is so unjust is that this young Black man, the age of sophomores that I taught at the university, is treated so cruelly. There is no understanding of the devastating impact that the murder of George Floyd had on him, that he felt he had to do something.
Yes, the choice was illegal. And he has already been deprived of his freedom for over a year. Compare his sentence with the slap on the wrists that White supremacists have been given over their violent actions, which involved fatalities, in 2017 in Charlottesville, Va., on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. In the latter, there were five police officer deaths, the hunting down of members of Congress for execution and subversion of our governmental process.
Oh, but property destruction is so much worse!
BELDEN FIELDS
Urbana