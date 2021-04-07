Has God abandoned U.S.?
Scripture foretells a “Great Tribulation” to come. The sun will darken, stars will fall, wars/famine/unnatural climatic disasters will rage and half of the world’s population will be destroyed. Yet we face a more immediate horror; that is, the prospect of God’s abandonment.
Mankind’s transgressions stir God’s anger, and he often steps aside and allows sin to run its course. For instance, in Hosea 4:17, God declared: “Ephraim (Israel) is joined to idols: Let him alone.” And in this case, Israel’s 10 northern tribes were subsequently taken into captivity by Assyria — for some 200 years!
Most people are skeptical and say that America doesn’t worship idols; however, Scripture says that “idolatry” is actually “covetousness,” and America’s current political scene exhibits the cruel, self-indulgent, grasping, dictatorial, dishonest, self-serving fever of a rabid vanity fair.
Some recent news items: “Victims of sex trafficking in U.S. number 240,000-325,000”; “Teacher masturbates in a student Zoom session”; “Corruption overwhelms COVID-related reimbursement programs”; “Parental approval considered ‘unnecessary’ for medical or surgical sex reassignment.”
And more: “Recent executive order legitimizes election fraud”; “Democrats march military troops into Capitol to intimidate an elected representative“; “Latest $1.9 trillion COVID legislation makes available $350 billion for abortions”; “President will house 3,000 new illegals in downtown Dallas convention Center.”
Has God abandoned what has become, within mere months, a debauched, drugged-out Uncle Sam? Simply left him alone? That’s a frightening possibility. Fortunately, Psalm 2:1 provides comfort in distressing times: “Kiss the Son, that He not be angry. Blessed are all that take refuge in Him.”
DON EARLY
Rantoul