What has happened to the country and the democracy I once loved and respected? Several things have caused our country, which once was so fair, to have fallen far.
Our government no longer governs. For example, it has only passed a budget four times since the 1990s. And passing a complete budget is one of the most basic obligations of any government. The Tea Party came in with professed militancy to stop the budget abuses, but whimpered in some obscure corner when the Trumpers passed the hideously budget-destroying tax cuts.
Congress has willingly ceded all kinds of powers to the president, like the power to impose tariffs. In this way, it can evade the responsibility for the kind of work, hard thinking and bipartisan compromise required to get the job done.
We, the people, have turned away from respect for each other, our institutions and our common purpose — so necessary for a democracy — seduced by, among other things, this Trumpish mongering of hate.
And now, President Trump has clearly violated the law and spirit of a free people by falsely claiming the Russia interference as a hoax, and he violated the public trust by trying to bribe the Ukrainian government into investigating his American opponents and blaming them for election interference.
Trump has also blindly and blithely dismantled prized governmental institutions like the Department of Agriculture, carefully put together over the generations to serve us.
Fellow citizens, are we damaged beyond repair?
BUZZ WEHRMAN
Champaign